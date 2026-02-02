BioTech
EXEL

Exelixis: FDA To Review NDA For Zanzalintinib-atezolizumab Combination

February 02, 2026 — 08:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) announced that its New Drug Application for zanzalintinib, in combination with atezolizumab, has been accepted for review in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor therapy. The FDA assigned a standard review with a PDUFA target action date of December 3, 2026. The NDA is based on the results of the phase 3 STELLAR-303 pivotal trial.

"We look forward to collaborating with the FDA during the review process for our first NDA for zanzalintinib," said Dana Aftab, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Exelixis.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Exelixis shares are up 0.75 percent to $41.67.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.