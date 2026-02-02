Exelixis: FDA To Review NDA For Zanzalintinib-atezolizumab Combination

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) announced that its New Drug Application for zanzalintinib, in combination with atezolizumab, has been accepted for review in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, and, if RAS wild-type, an anti-epidermal growth factor receptor therapy. The FDA assigned a standard review with a PDUFA target action date of December 3, 2026. The NDA is based on the results of the phase 3 STELLAR-303 pivotal trial.

"We look forward to collaborating with the FDA during the review process for our first NDA for zanzalintinib," said Dana Aftab, Executive Vice President, Research and Development, Exelixis.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Exelixis shares are up 0.75 percent to $41.67.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.