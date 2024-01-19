Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Positive EU Patent Ruling for Cabometyx

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL announced that it has successfully defended an EU patent for Cabometyx (cabozantinib) tablets against three opponents in a hearing before the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office (EPO). The three opponents were STADA Arzneimittel AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals TEVA and Generics (U.K.) Ltd.

Exelixis’ Cabometyx is approved for several oncology indications in the United States and EU.

The Opposition Division panel (comprising three members) rejected all grounds of conflict, thus upholding EXEL’s patent for Cabometyx as granted.

The patent in question protects the tablet formulations of cabozantinib, including Cabometyx tablets approved by the European Medicines Agency. The patent has an expiration date of Jul 18, 2031.

Per Exelixis, the EPO’s ruling is specific to the European patent at issue and is subject to appeal.

In the United States, Exelixis has already entered into a settlement and license agreement with Teva Pharmaceuticals, which resolves patent litigation brought by EXEL in response to TEVA’s abbreviated new drug application seeking approval to market a generic version of Cabometyx before the expiration of the applicable patents.

Per the settlement terms, Exelixis will grant Teva Pharmaceuticals a license to market its generic version of the drug in the United States beginning Jan 1, 2031, upon the FDA’s approval.

EXEL’s Cabometyx is approved as a monotherapy for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy. The drug has become a standard of care for the treatment of patients suffering from advanced RCC.

The drug’s label was further expanded to include first-line treatment of advanced RCC in the United States. In the EU, Cabometyx is approved for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate or low-risk advanced RCC.

Cabometyx is also currently approved in the United States and EU as a monotherapy forhepatocellular carcinoma.

