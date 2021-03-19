Exelixis (EXEL) Inks Collaboration Deal to Test XL092 Combo in UC

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL announced that it has entered into a collaboration and supply agreement with Germany’s Merck KGaA and pharma giant Pfizer PFE for the ongoing phase Ib dose-escalation study – STELLAR-001.

Per the latest development, three new cohorts will be added to the above-mentioned study, which will evaluate the safety and tolerability of Exelixis’ novel next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor, XL092, in combination with Pfizer’s anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (“ICI”), Bavencio (avelumab), for treating patients with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (“UC”).

Notably, the STELLAR-001 study is being sponsored by Exelixis while Merck KGaA and Pfizer are providing Bavencio for use in the same. Bavencio is being co-developed and co-commercialized by Pfizer and Merck KGaA.

Shares of Exelixis have rallied 13.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 3.9%.



We remind investors that Exelixis is currently enrolling patients in the dose-escalation cohorts of the phase Ib clinical study of XL092 in combination with Roche’s RHHBY immunotherapy, Tecentriq (atezolizumab).

In October 2020, the first patient was enrolled in the dose-escalation cohort of the combination arm of the phase I study evaluating the safety, tolerability, PK and preliminary anti-tumor activity of XL092, both alone and in combination with Tecentriq in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Exelixis currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the biotech sector is Repligen Corporation RGEN, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Repligen’ earnings estimates have been revised 15.1% upward for 2021 and 9.8% for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has inched up 4.4% year to date.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.