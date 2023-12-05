Exelixis (EXEL) Collaborates With Arcus for Kidney Cancer Study

Exelixis, Inc. EXEL entered into a clinical collaboration with clinical-stage company Arcus Biosciences RCUS for its phase Ib/II study STELLAR-009.

This study is evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with AB521 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including clear cell renal cell carcinoma (“ccRCC”).

While the study is being sponsored by Exelixis, Arcus is co-funding it and providing AB521 for use. ccRCC is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults.

Zanzalintinib is a next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor (“TKI”) that inhibits the activity of receptor tyrosine kinases implicated in cancer growth and spread, including VEGF receptors, MET, AXL and MER.

Patient enrollment in the STELLAR-009 study is expected to begin shortly.

The dose-finding stage of the STELLAR-009 study will determine a recommended dose for zanzalintinib in combination with AB521 in patients with advanced solid tumors and patients with advanced ccRCC. The expansion cohorts will then evaluate the tolerability and activity of this combination in ccRCC. It will also assess the contribution of components, supported by activity data generated from monotherapy studies in ccRCC patients, to support full development.

Exelixis is looking to expand its portfolio beyond its lead drug, Cabomteyx, with zanzalintinib.

Zanzalintinib is currently being developed for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including genitourinary, colorectal and head and neck cancers.

Concurrently, Exelixis initiated a phase II/III STELLAR-305 study evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with Merck’s MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) compared with standalone Keytruda in patients with previously untreated PD-L1-positive recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (“SCCHN”).

This double-blind phase II/III study will enroll patients with PD-L1-positive recurrent or metastatic SCCHN that is incurable with local therapies. Enrolled patients will be equally randomized in two arms to receive zanzalintinib in combination with Keytruda or placebo in combination with Keytruda. The primary endpoints of the study are progression-free survival (“PFS”) per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (“RECIST”) 1.1 by Blinded Independent Radiology Committee (“BIRC”) and overall survival.

Secondary endpoints include PFS per RECIST 1.1 by investigator and objective response rate and duration of response per RECIST 1.1 by BIRC and by investigator.

Shares of the company have gained 39.8% year to date against the industry’s decline of 20.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cabometyx maintained its status as the leading TKI in the third quarter for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma. This was driven by its use in combination with Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo in the first-line setting.

The drug also maintained growth in the hepatocellular carcinoma. Cabometyx prescription volume grew 8% year over year in the third quarter. Management stated that the business remains strong both in terms of demand and new patient starts.

Merck’s Keytruda and BMY’s Opdivo are leading immune-oncology drugs approved for various oncology indications.

EXEL is striving to expand Cabometyx’s label and concurrently develop its portfolio with promising candidates zanzalintnib, XB002, XL102 and CBX-12.

The successful development of additional drugs will broaden its portfolio and reduce its dependence on the lead drug Cabometyx.

However, capturing additional market share in the RCC will be a daunting task for Exelixis, given the competition.

Exelixis currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.