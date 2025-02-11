EXELIXIS Earnings Results: $EXEL Reports Quarterly Earnings

EXELIXIS ($EXEL) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $566,760,000, missing estimates of $575,339,435 by $-8,579,435.

EXELIXIS Insider Trading Activity

EXELIXIS insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $5,791,750 .

. DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 98,148 shares for an estimated $3,430,996 .

. PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 51,588 shares for an estimated $1,781,522 .

. GEORGE POSTE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,000

MARIA C FREIRE sold 8,250 shares for an estimated $219,120

EXELIXIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of EXELIXIS stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

