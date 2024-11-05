Exelixis director Poste sells 30,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Exelixis (EXEL) director George Poste disclosed the sale of 30,000 common shares of the company on November 1 at a price of $34 per share.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.