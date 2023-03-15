Exelixis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EXEL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.84, changing hands as high as $17.87 per share. Exelixis Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXEL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.87 per share, with $23.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.80.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.