EXEL

Exelixis, Arcus Biosciences Enter Clinical Trial Collaboration - Quick Facts

December 04, 2023 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) and Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) have entered into a clinical trial collaboration for STELLAR-009, a phase 1b/2 trial evaluating zanzalintinib, Exelixis' tyrosine kinase inhibitor, in combination with AB521. Exelixis is sponsoring STELLAR-009, and Arcus is co-funding the study and providing AB521 for use in the trial. Patient enrollment is expected to begin before the end of 2023.

"We are excited to partner with Exelixis on the STELLAR-009 study to determine the best-in-class potential of AB521 in combination with zanzalintinib and look forward to generating a robust set of data to move this combination into full development," said Dimitry Nuyten, Chief Medical Officer of Arcus Biosciences.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

