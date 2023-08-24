News & Insights

Exelixis Announces Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial Of Cabozantinib In Advanced Pancreatic

August 24, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) announced positive results from phase 3 cabinet pivotal trial evaluating cabozantinib in advanced pancreatic and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors.

The Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board unanimously recommended to unblind and stop the phase 3 CABINET pivotal trial early due to a dramatic improvement in efficacy that was observed at an interim analysis.

CABINET is evaluating cabozantinib (CABOMETYX) compared with placebo in patients with either advanced pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors or advanced extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors who experienced progression after prior systemic therapy.

Cabozantinib substantially prolonged the time without disease progression or death in both of the trial's cohorts.

The company noted that detailed findings will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and discussed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

