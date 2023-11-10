Exelixis Announces Encouraging Results From Phase 1b Trial Of Zanzalintinib In Kidney Cancer

(RTTNews) - Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) announced encouraging results from an expansion cohort of STELLAR-001 evaluating single-agent zanzalintinib in patients with previously treated clear cell renal cell carcinoma. STELLAR-001 is a phase 1b trial evaluating zanzalintinib alone and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

"Following promising activity in the dose-escalation stage, I am further encouraged by the anti-tumor activity observed in the monotherapy expansion cohort suggesting that zanzalintinib may be an effective therapy following disease progression after prior treatments," said Sumanta Pal, Clinical Professor, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, who is presenting the findings.

In this clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) cohort, 97% of patients had received prior immunotherapy and 81% had received prior VEGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), including 53% who had received cabozantinib. Eighty-one percent of patients were intermediate risk by International Metastatic RCC Database Consortium.

At a median follow-up of 8.3 months, 12 of the 32 patients enrolled in the expansion cohort had a confirmed partial response for an objective response rate of 38%; the disease control rate was 88%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.