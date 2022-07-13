Exela Gets Proposal To Acquire One Of Its Units

Markets
(RTTNews) - Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA), a business process automation company, on Wednesday confirmed that it has received a preliminary, non-binding proposal from an undisclosed party, to buy one of its units with around $200 million revenue.

The company is in active discussions with several counter-parties about additional acquisition proposals, the company said in a statement.

The current development follows the company's previous strategic plan to sell several standalone assets reduction in debt and lowering its overall annual expenses.

