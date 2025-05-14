$EXEL stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EXEL stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $270,560,814 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EXEL:
$EXEL Insider Trading Activity
$EXEL insiders have traded $EXEL stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J. HALEY (EVP, Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 114,224 shares for an estimated $4,116,001.
- JULIE SMITH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 73,808 shares for an estimated $2,804,459.
- JEFFREY HESSEKIEL (EVP & General Counsel) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,200,200
- MARIA C FREIRE sold 44,114 shares for an estimated $1,541,343
- CHRISTOPHER J. SENNER (EVP and CFO) sold 29,314 shares for an estimated $1,059,407
- DANA AFTAB (CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,495 shares for an estimated $1,050,584.
- BOB OLIVER sold 18,647 shares for an estimated $694,600
- GEORGE POSTE sold 15,874 shares for an estimated $551,462
- MARY C BECKERLE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,210 shares for an estimated $425,878.
- SUE GAIL ECKHARDT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,568 shares for an estimated $405,111.
- JACK L WYSZOMIERSKI sold 8,768 shares for an estimated $331,430
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EXEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 311 institutional investors add shares of $EXEL stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,363,390 shares (-71.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,256,358
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,259,371 shares (+43.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,415,977
- FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,971,000 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,634,299
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 1,907,167 shares (+330.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,508,661
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,613,482 shares (+104.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,728,950
- BELLEVUE GROUP AG removed 1,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,279,999
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,596,948 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,959,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EXEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXEL in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/17/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXEL forecast page.
$EXEL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXEL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EXEL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025
- Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 01/27/2025
- Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $40.0 on 01/10/2025
- Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 01/07/2025
You can track data on $EXEL on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.