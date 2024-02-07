EXEL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.95, changing hands as low as $20.35 per share. Exelixis Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXEL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.145 per share, with $24.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.66.

