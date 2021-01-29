EXEL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.73, changing hands as high as $22.94 per share. Exelixis Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXEL's low point in its 52 week range is $13.67 per share, with $27.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.89.

