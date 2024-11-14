News & Insights

EXEDY Corporation’s Strategic Shift for Future Growth

November 14, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Exedy Corporation (JP:7278) has released an update.

EXEDY Corporation is actively working on enhancing its stock price and capital profitability, focusing on a strategic shift to adapt to global electrification trends. The company aims to boost corporate value by 2030 through comprehensive business, financial, and ESG strategies. These efforts are part of a long-term plan to increase its Price-to-Book Ratio and reduce uncertainty regarding its future product demand.

