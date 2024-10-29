News & Insights

Exedy Corporation Boosts Dividend Payouts

October 29, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Exedy Corporation (JP:7278) has released an update.

Exedy Corporation has announced an increase in its interim dividend per share from ¥60 to ¥100, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and capital efficiency. The company also revised its year-end dividend forecast upward to ¥200 per share, showcasing its strategic focus on balancing shareholder rewards with sustainable business growth.

