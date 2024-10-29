Exedy Corporation Boosts Dividend Payouts

Exedy Corporation (JP:7278) has released an update.

Exedy Corporation has announced an increase in its interim dividend per share from ¥60 to ¥100, reflecting its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns and capital efficiency. The company also revised its year-end dividend forecast upward to ¥200 per share, showcasing its strategic focus on balancing shareholder rewards with sustainable business growth.

For further insights into JP:7278 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.