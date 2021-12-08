Executive VP Sean Major Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Some Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Sean Major, recently sold a substantial US$1.7m worth of stock at a price of US$289 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 31% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Sean Major was the biggest sale of Air Products and Chemicals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$296. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 31% of Sean Major's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.0m for 3.40k shares. But they sold 6.32k shares for US$1.8m. In total, Air Products and Chemicals insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:APD Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Air Products and Chemicals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Air Products and Chemicals insiders own about US$226m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Air Products and Chemicals stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Air Products and Chemicals is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Air Products and Chemicals. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Air Products and Chemicals you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.