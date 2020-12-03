Executive VP & President of Light Vehicle Drive Systems Robert Pyle Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Some Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & President of Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Robert Pyle, recently sold a substantial US$589k worth of stock at a price of US$17.57 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 50% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Dana Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Robert Pyle was the biggest sale of Dana shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$17.85). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 50%of Robert Pyle's holding.

Dana insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DAN Insider Trading Volume December 3rd 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.8% of Dana shares, worth about US$21m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dana Tell Us?

Insiders sold Dana shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Dana you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

