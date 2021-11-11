Executive VP of HR and Legal Lynnette Fallon Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Anyone interested in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) should probably be aware that the Executive VP of HR and Legal, Lynnette Fallon, recently divested US$394k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$62.27 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 29% in their holding.

Axcelis Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, John Aldeborgh, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$39.32 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$60.43). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of John Aldeborgh's holding.

Axcelis Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ACLS Insider Trading Volume November 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Axcelis Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Axcelis Technologies insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Axcelis Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Axcelis Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Axcelis Technologies makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Axcelis Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

