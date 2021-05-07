Executive VP James Stern Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Some A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, James Stern, recently sold a substantial US$3.1m worth of stock at a price of US$70.15 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 29%, which is notable but not too bad.

A. O. Smith Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by James Stern was the biggest sale of A. O. Smith shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$71.34). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 29%of James Stern's holding.

Insiders in A. O. Smith didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AOS Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Does A. O. Smith Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that A. O. Smith insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$91m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The A. O. Smith Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since A. O. Smith is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - A. O. Smith has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

