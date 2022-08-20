Executive VP Jacob Schatz Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Some Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP, Jacob Schatz, recently sold a substantial US$903k worth of stock at a price of US$133 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 30%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Electronic Arts

In fact, the recent sale by Jacob Schatz was the biggest sale of Electronic Arts shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$130. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Electronic Arts didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:EA Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Electronic Arts insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$118m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Electronic Arts Tell Us?

An insider sold Electronic Arts shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Electronic Arts is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Electronic Arts.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

