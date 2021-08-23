Executive VP & CTO Walter Scott Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Walter Scott, the Executive VP & CTO of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) recently shelled out US$52k to buy stock, at US$28.89 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maxar Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Executive VP Biggs Porter for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$28.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$27.68). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Maxar Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MAXR Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Maxar Technologies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.3% of Maxar Technologies shares, worth about US$45m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Maxar Technologies Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Maxar Technologies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Maxar Technologies you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

