Executive VP & COO Susan Morris Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Some Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & COO, Susan Morris, recently sold a substantial US$14m worth of stock at a price of US$28.55 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 57% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Albertsons Companies

In fact, the recent sale by Susan Morris was the biggest sale of Albertsons Companies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$28.69. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Albertsons Companies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:ACI Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Albertsons Companies insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$206m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Albertsons Companies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Albertsons Companies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Albertsons Companies makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Albertsons Companies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Albertsons Companies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

