Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer Thomas Constantine Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Anyone interested in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Credit Officer, Thomas Constantine, recently divested US$300k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$43.50 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 33% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axos Financial

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, Paul Grinberg, sold US$2.4m worth of shares at a price of US$59.83 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$45.92). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Axos Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AX Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Axos Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Axos Financial insiders own about US$296m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Axos Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Axos Financial shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Axos Financial makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Axos Financial. For example - Axos Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.