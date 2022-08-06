Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer of Plumas Bank B. North Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Anyone interested in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer of Plumas Bank, B. North, recently divested US$235k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$30.46 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 51% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Plumas Bancorp

In fact, the recent sale by B. North was the biggest sale of Plumas Bancorp shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$33.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 51% of B. North's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.33k shares worth US$149k. But they sold 9.71k shares for US$310k. In total, Plumas Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:PLBC Insider Trading Volume August 6th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Plumas Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Plumas Bancorp insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 8.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Plumas Bancorp Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Plumas Bancorp stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Plumas Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Plumas Bancorp.

Of course Plumas Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.