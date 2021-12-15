Executive VP & CFO Prabu Natarajan Just Bought 19% More Shares In Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC)

Investors who take an interest in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) should definitely note that the Executive VP & CFO, Prabu Natarajan, recently paid US$82.35 per share to buy US$247k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 19%.

Science Applications International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Executive VP & CFO Prabu Natarajan was not the only time they bought Science Applications International shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$84.31 per share in a US$253k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$82.76). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Prabu Natarajan.

Prabu Natarajan bought 6.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$83.33. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SAIC Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Science Applications International is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Science Applications International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Science Applications International shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Science Applications International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Science Applications International shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Science Applications International. Be aware that Science Applications International is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Of course Science Applications International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.