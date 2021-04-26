Executive VP & CFO Daniel Frey Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Anyone interested in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) should probably be aware that the Executive VP & CFO, Daniel Frey, recently divested US$230k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$155 each. Equally important, that sale actually reduced their holding by a full 64% which hardly makes us feel bullish about the stock.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Travelers Companies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & President of Business Insurance, Gregory Toczydlowski, sold US$684k worth of shares at a price of US$149 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$158). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Gregory Toczydlowski's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Travelers Companies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:TRV Insider Trading Volume April 26th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Travelers Companies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Travelers Companies insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$124m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Travelers Companies Tell Us?

Insiders sold Travelers Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Travelers Companies makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Travelers Companies and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Travelers Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.