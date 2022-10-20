Executive VP Carey Bartell Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Anyone interested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Carey Bartell, recently divested US$221k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$34.50 each. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Conagra Brands

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Emanuel Chirico bought US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$34.06 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$34.93. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Conagra Brands insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Emanuel Chirico.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.5% of Conagra Brands shares, worth about US$77m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Conagra Brands Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Conagra Brands insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Conagra Brands (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

