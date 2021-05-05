Executive VP & Business Group Director Thomas McDonald Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Some First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Business Group Director, Thomas McDonald, recently sold a substantial US$1.0m worth of stock at a price of US$12.58 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 39%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First BanCorp

The Executive VP & Business Group Executive, Cassan Pancham, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$11.10 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$12.72. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 33% of Cassan Pancham's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in First BanCorp than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:FBP Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of First BanCorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First BanCorp insiders own about US$64m worth of shares. That equates to 2.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First BanCorp Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at First BanCorp, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since First BanCorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing First BanCorp. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for First BanCorp you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

