Executive Vice President Sells 14,299 Associated Banc-Corp Shares for $404,000

Key Points

DeLoye sold 14,299 shares for a transaction value of ~$404,000 on May 26, 2026.

This sale represented 40.1% of his direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 35,684 to 21,385 shares.

The transaction reflected immediate sale of shares obtained via option exercise; all activity was conducted through direct ownership with no indirect or entity participation.

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Dennis DeLoye, Executive Vice President at Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), executed the open-market sale of Common Stock on May 26, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,299 Transaction value $404,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 21,385 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$605K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($28.26); post-transaction value based on May 26, 2026 market close ($28.26).

Key questions

What was the mechanism underlying this transaction?

This was a derivative transaction where 14,299 non-qualified stock options were exercised and the resulting shares were immediately sold in the open market, with no shares retained from the exercise beyond those reported as direct holdings post-sale.

This was a derivative transaction where 14,299 non-qualified stock options were exercised and the resulting shares were immediately sold in the open market, with no shares retained from the exercise beyond those reported as direct holdings post-sale. How did this sale impact DeLoye's ownership and future capacity for similar transactions?

Direct share ownership was reduced by 40.07%, leaving 21,385 shares; future liquidity events will be limited by this lower remaining share base, although 5,429 unexercised options can still be converted into common stock.

Direct share ownership was reduced by 40.07%, leaving 21,385 shares; future liquidity events will be limited by this lower remaining share base, although 5,429 unexercised options can still be converted into common stock. Did the insider utilize any indirect entities or trusts for this transaction?

No indirect holdings or trust activity were involved; all shares sold were held and transacted directly by DeLoye.

No indirect holdings or trust activity were involved; all shares sold were held and transacted directly by DeLoye. How does the sale align with longer-term trading cadence and compensation structure?

This transaction follows a multi-year pattern of administrative option-related activity, with this event marking the only open-market sale in the recent period and reflecting a routine liquidity event tied to vesting and option exercise schedules, not an abrupt change in trading behavior.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.47 billion Net income (TTM) $492.73 million Dividend yield 3.32% Price (as of market close 2026-05-26) $28.26

* 1-year performance is calculated using May 26th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a broad suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including loans, deposit accounts, cash management, fiduciary services, and investment solutions across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota.

Provides loans, deposit products, and offers fee-based services including asset management, treasury, and trust operations.

Serves a diversified client base of individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers, with a regional focus on the Upper Midwest.

Associated Banc-Corp is a leading regional bank holding company with over $2.47 billion in TTM revenue and a strong presence in the Midwest. Its multi-segment strategy leverages commercial, consumer, and specialized financial services to drive growth and maintain a diversified earnings profile. The company's focus on relationship banking and a comprehensive product suite provides a competitive edge in its core markets.

What this transaction means for investors

DeLoye exercised options to sell shares of Associated Banc-Corp stock as the stock had nearly doubled in value from its low in 2023 and traded close to its highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis. Also, it is trading at a P/E ratio of 10, which seems to make the stock look more like a buy than a sell.

Like in nearly all of these transactions, the SEC filing merely announces the sale and does not tell why the sale took place.

Still, investors should also note that this was an options exercise. It is also worth noting that this sale occurred almost 10 years to the month after DeLoye started with the company in July 2016. Whether that upcoming anniversary was a factor in the sale is unknown.

Furthermore, while selling over 40% of one’s shares sounds concerning on the surface, that also means that DeLoye retained almost 60% of his shares. Hence, even with the size of the sale, the fact that he retained those shares indicates a degree of confidence in the financial stock that should probably not concern investors.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.