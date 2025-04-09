Executive Vice President Of One Liberty Properties Sold $83K In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on April 8, Justin Clair, Executive Vice President at One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Clair's decision to sell 3,324 shares of One Liberty Properties was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $83,420.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals One Liberty Properties shares down by 3.0%, trading at $22.6.

Unveiling the Story Behind One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting mainly of industrial and, to a lesser extent, retail properties, many of which are subject to long-term net leases. The trust has approximately one hundred two properties located across several states in the United States of America. A majority of its revenue is generated in the form of rental income.

One Liberty Properties: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining One Liberty Properties's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.9% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 78.09% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): One Liberty Properties's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.509629.

Debt Management: One Liberty Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.37, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 16.64 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 5.33 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): One Liberty Properties's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 11.82, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of One Liberty Properties's Insider Trades.

