Executive Vice President of Operations & Customer Success Douglas Kahn Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Investors may wish to note that the Executive Vice President of Operations & Customer Success of Inseego Corp., Douglas Kahn, recently netted US$51k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$10.13. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 25%, hardly encouraging.

Inseego Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Timothy Maguire, for US$6.8m worth of shares, at about US$20.34 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$10.28). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Inseego insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:INSG Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Inseego

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Inseego insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$56m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Inseego Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Inseego stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Inseego. For example, Inseego has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

