Executive Vice President of Global Sales Peggy Alford Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

We wouldn't blame PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peggy Alford, the Executive Vice President of Global Sales recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$97.82. That diminished their holding by a very significant 55%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

PayPal Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Peggy Alford is the biggest insider sale of PayPal Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$95.32. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 47.46k shares worth US$6.4m. On the other hand they divested 21.79k shares, for US$2.1m. Overall, PayPal Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. The average buy price was around US$136. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PYPL Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Does PayPal Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that PayPal Holdings insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$138m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PayPal Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So the recent selling doesn't worry us. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - PayPal Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

