Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources Michael O'Hare Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources, Michael O'Hare, recently sold a substantial US$643k worth of stock at a price of US$295 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 100% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Estée Lauder Companies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Group President of International, Cedric Prouve, for US$10m worth of shares, at about US$253 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$299. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 15% of Cedric Prouve's holding.

Estée Lauder Companies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EL Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of Estée Lauder Companies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own about US$13b worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estée Lauder Companies Insiders?

Insiders sold Estée Lauder Companies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Estée Lauder Companies makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

