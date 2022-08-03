Executive Vice President of Expedited Operations Samuel Hough Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

We wouldn't blame Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Samuel Hough, the Executive Vice President of Expedited Operations recently netted about US$1.4m selling shares at an average price of US$33.01. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 57% of their entire holding.

Covenant Logistics Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Samuel Hough was the biggest sale of Covenant Logistics Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$31.52. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CVLG Insider Trading Volume August 3rd 2022

Does Covenant Logistics Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Covenant Logistics Group insiders own 39% of the company, currently worth about US$191m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Covenant Logistics Group Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Covenant Logistics Group stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since Covenant Logistics Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Covenant Logistics Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

