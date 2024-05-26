Executive Moves at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has reported a significant transaction involving Supervisory Board member Ms. Aline Taireh, who vested 1,807 shares and exercised 4,618 stock options from a 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, Taireh sold 677 shares on Euronext Paris, with the company providing details of the transactions in compliance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into AU:URW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.