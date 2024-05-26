Executive Moves at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE

News & Insights

May 26, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE has reported a significant transaction involving Supervisory Board member Ms. Aline Taireh, who vested 1,807 shares and exercised 4,618 stock options from a 2021 Long Term Incentive Plan. Additionally, Taireh sold 677 shares on Euronext Paris, with the company providing details of the transactions in compliance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

