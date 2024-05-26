Executive Director Exits Zeus Resources Ltd.

Zeus Resources Ltd. (AU:ZEU) has released an update.

Zeus Resources Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Jian Liu, who has been an Executive Director on the company’s Board since December 2020. The company expressed its gratitude for Mr. Liu’s contributions during his tenure. The official notice and Liu’s final director’s interest notice have been provided to the ASX.

