Executive committee of French soccer federation asks to fire women's coach-media

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The executive committee of France's FFF soccer federation has asked its president to fire the women's team coach Corinne Diacre, the French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Thursday, followed by similar reports in other media including Le Parisien.

Amid reports of opposition from players and uncertainty over her future as France women's coach, Diacre said on Wednesday she has been the subject of a violent "smear campaign" ahead of this year's World Cup.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

