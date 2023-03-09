Executive committee of French soccer federation asks to fire women's coach-media

March 09, 2023 — 07:09 am EST

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - The executive committee of France's FFF soccer federation has asked its president to fire the women's team coach Corinne Diacre, the French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Thursday, followed by similar reports in other media including Le Parisien.

Amid reports of opposition from players and uncertainty over her future as France women's coach, Diacre said on Wednesday she has been the subject of a violent "smear campaign" ahead of this year's World Cup.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.