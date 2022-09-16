Executive Chairman Christopher Ryan Just Bought 4.6% More Shares In Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Executive Chairman, Christopher Ryan, recently bought US$59k worth of stock, for US$11.75 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 4.6%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lakeland Industries

In fact, the recent purchase by Christopher Ryan was the biggest purchase of Lakeland Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$11.70). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Lakeland Industries insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGM:LAKE Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Lakeland Industries

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.7m worth of Lakeland Industries stock, about 4.2% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lakeland Industries Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Lakeland Industries stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lakeland Industries. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Lakeland Industries you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.