Executive Chairman & CEO Michael Klein Just Bought 51% More Shares In iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Michael Klein, the Executive Chairman & CEO of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) recently shelled out US$99k to buy stock, at US$7.38 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 51%, which is arguably a good sign.

iCAD Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Michael Klein was the biggest purchase of iCAD shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$6.90. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months iCAD insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:ICAD Insider Trading Volume December 12th 2021

Does iCAD Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. iCAD insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 7.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The iCAD Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in iCAD shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing iCAD. While conducting our analysis, we found that iCAD has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

