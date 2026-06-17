Executive Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares of American Assets Trust Near 18-Month High Price

Key Points

Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares on June 15, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $242,000.

The purchase impacted about 0.07% of total holdings, with direct ownership standing at 66,680 shares post-transaction and indirect holdings at 13,482,763 shares.

The executive has been a buyer all year, adding more than 500,000 shares in 2026.

Rady retains a total of 13.6 million shares across direct and indirect holdings.

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Ernest S. Rady, Executive Chairman of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), has bought another batch of shares of the company as the business is in the midst of a 27% one-year price gain.

On June 15, 2026, executed an open-market purchase of 10,000 shares at around $24.21 per share, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value $242,100 Post-transaction shares (direct) 66,680 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 13,482,763 Post-transaction value (all ownership) $326.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($24.21); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($24.28).

Key questions

How material is this purchase relative to Rady’s aggregate ownership?

The 10,000-share acquisition represents only ~0.07% of total holdings, underscoring that this transaction is incremental relative to Rady’s aggregate exposure of over 13.5 million shares (direct and indirect).

The 10,000-share acquisition represents only ~0.07% of total holdings, underscoring that this transaction is incremental relative to Rady’s aggregate exposure of over 13.5 million shares (direct and indirect). What is the structure of Rady’s ownership after the transaction?

Direct ownership stands at 66,680 shares, while indirect holdings—held via multiple family and corporate entities as detailed in the footnotes—total 13,482,763 shares, maintaining diversified exposure across multiple vehicles.

Direct ownership stands at 66,680 shares, while indirect holdings—held via multiple family and corporate entities as detailed in the footnotes—total 13,482,763 shares, maintaining diversified exposure across multiple vehicles. How does the transaction price compare to recent trading levels?

The average purchase price of around $24.21 per share was within the June 15, 2026 daily range (opened at $24.38, closed at $24.28), indicating the trade occurred near prevailing market valuations.

The average purchase price of around $24.21 per share was within the June 15, 2026 daily range (opened at $24.38, closed at $24.28), indicating the trade occurred near prevailing market valuations. Does this trade reflect a change in Rady’s historical transaction cadence or capacity?

Rady’s recent activity includes several purchases of varying size, with this most recent buy aligning with the smaller end of his historical range and reflecting the limited remaining direct share capacity after a series of larger transactions in the prior month.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $438.19 million Net income (TTM) $22.40 million Dividend yield 6.02% 1-year price change 27.20%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 15th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Owns, develops, and manages a diversified portfolio of office, retail, mixed-use, and multifamily residential properties, with approximately 3.4 million square feet of office space, 3.1 million square feet of retail holdings, and over 2,100 residential units.

Operates as a fully integrated REIT, generating revenue primarily from leasing activities, property management, and selective development in high-barrier-to-entry U.S. markets.

Targets institutional and commercial tenants, retail operators, and residential renters in dynamic urban and suburban markets, with a focus on California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Hawaii.

American Assets Trust, Inc. leverages over five decades of real estate experience to build and manage a high-quality, diversified property portfolio concentrated in supply-constrained, high-demand regions. The company’s integrated platform and deep market expertise support its strategy of long-term value creation through disciplined acquisitions, development, and active asset management. This approach enables American Assets Trust to maintain a competitive edge in premium U.S. real estate markets.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons for an insider to sell shares of a company, from a dour outlook on the company’s future to the need to pay a tax bill or big personal expense.

There is only one reason for an insider to buy shares: they expect the price to go up.

Executive Chairman Ernest S. Rady’s most recent purchase of American Assets Trust stock is bullish, as the man who founded the business in 1967 continues to buy even with AAT shares near their highest price since November 2024 and after a 32% year-to-date rally.

Rady has purchased just under 560,000 shares of AAT in 2026 across his various trusts and direct holdings, according to regulatory filings. He has been a steady buyer on the open market up through the rally, signaling true belief in the real estate investment trusts’ outlook.

Even without knowing, AAT management sees strength in its business, with strong multifamily rents, better-than-expected rent payments from delinquent business leases, and strong tourism at its Hawaii hotel properties, Rady’s insider buying tells a bullish tale for the REIT.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.