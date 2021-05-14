Executive Chairman Brian Duperreault Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

We wouldn't blame American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Brian Duperreault, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$3.3m selling shares at an average price of US$50.49. That sale reduced their total holding by 27% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

American International Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Brian Duperreault was the biggest sale of American International Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$50.85. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, American International Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AIG Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of American International Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American International Group insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 0.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American International Group Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at American International Group, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for American International Group (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

But note: American International Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.