News & Insights

Stocks

Executive Board Shake-up Post UBS-Credit Suisse Merger

May 30, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIXF) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has announced upcoming changes to its Group Executive Board, with Ulrich Körner stepping down as CEO of Credit Suisse AG after their merger. Körner is set to retire from UBS later in the year. The changes are pending final regulatory approval.

For further insights into TVIXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TVIXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.