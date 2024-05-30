Executive Board Shake-up Post UBS-Credit Suisse Merger

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIXF) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has announced upcoming changes to its Group Executive Board, with Ulrich Körner stepping down as CEO of Credit Suisse AG after their merger. Körner is set to retire from UBS later in the year. The changes are pending final regulatory approval.

For further insights into TVIXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.