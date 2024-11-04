Execus S.P.A. Launches Share Buyback Program

Execus S.P.A. (IT:EXEC) has released an update.

Execus S.p.A., listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announces a share buyback program to support its 2024-2027 Stock Option and Stock Grant Plans. The program, running from November 6 to December 6, 2024, allocates up to €100,000 to purchase a maximum of 50,000 shares, aimed at benefiting company directors, employees, and senior managers. This move is aligned with regulatory guidelines and seeks to enhance shareholder value.

