Exco Technologies Posts Record Sales Amid Challenges

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) has released an update.

Exco Technologies Limited reported record annual sales of $637.8 million despite facing challenges in its automotive segment, showcasing resilience and strategic growth initiatives. The company announced a quarterly dividend payment and remains optimistic about future earnings growth, backed by strong sales in the Casting and Extrusion segment. Management is focusing on operational improvements and market expansion, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

