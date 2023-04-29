EXCO Technologies (EXCOF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

EXCO Technologies said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in EXCO Technologies. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXCOF is 0.02%, a decrease of 78.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.80% to 1,250K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.03% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for EXCO Technologies is 8.11. The forecasts range from a low of 6.80 to a high of $9.63. The average price target represents an increase of 60.03% from its latest reported closing price of 5.07.

The projected annual revenue for EXCO Technologies is 586MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.73.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Grace & White holds 442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXCOF by 99.88% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXCOF by 3.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 164K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 153K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

