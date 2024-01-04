EXCLUSIVE: The Man Who Bets Against Cathie Wood, Jim Cramer Filed For New Bitcoin ETFs — How Leveraged ETFs Are An Investment Tool

One well-known ETF creator filed to launch several leveraged Bitcoin ETFs – this, as cryptocurrency investors eagerly await a potential approval by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Bitcoin ETFs.

What Happened: If you haven't heard the name Matthew Tuttle, chances are you've heard of the ETFs he helped launch — funds that took on Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer.

Tuttle, who is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Tuttle Capital Management, launched the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) in November 2021, which seeks to have an inverse return from Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK). The investment, in layman’s terms, ‘shorts’ or bets against other funds.

Tuttle made headlines again with the launch of the Inverse Cramer ETF (BATS:SJIM) in March 2023, which seeks to have an inverse return from Cramer's stock recommendations made on "Mad Money," CNBC programming and his tweets.

Earlier this week, Tuttle filed for six new Bitcoin ETFs. These are leveraged ETFs and inverse ETFs seeking to offer increased returns to investors based on the performance of the Bitcoin ETFs, which will track the performance of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

"The Funds seek daily inverse leveraged or long leveraged investment results and are intended to be used as short-term trading vehicles," the fund's prospectus reads.

The new funds are meant for investors "who understand the potential consequences" of leveraged investment vehicles — not for non-active investors.

The new proposed Bitcoin ETFs are:

T-Rex 1.5X Long Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETF T-Rex 1.5X Inverse Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETF T-Rex 1.75X Long Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETF T-Rex 1.75X Inverse Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETF T-Rex 2X Long Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETF T-Rex 2X Inverse Spot Bitcoin Daily Target ETF

The leveraged ETFs will offer investors ways to invest in outsized gains or losses for Bitcoin ETFs. While leveraged and inverse ETFs aren't for all investors, Tuttle says they have an important place in the market.

"They are a tool, just like stocks, bonds, etfs, mutual funds, options, etc.," Tuttle told Benzinga. "Just like any tool some people will use them correctly and others won't."

Tuttle said that leveraged ETFs can be used by investors as an "alternative to options."

"Unlike options, they can be traded after hours. They are very conducive to short-term trading strategies."

Related Link: Inverse Jim Cramer Strikes Again? Crypto Prices Down, Influencers Target ‘Mad Money’ Host

Why It's Important: Tuttle Capital also launched the Tuttle Capital 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE), which allows investors a leveraged inverse investment option to bet against the performance of regional banks and seeks to outperform the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSE:KRE).

"When Jim Cramer recommended buying Silicon Valley Bank there wasn't an ETF that allowed you to short regional banks. Now there is. $SKRE provides 2x the inverse return of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The next time Jim tells you to buy a regional bank you will be ready," Tuttle tweeted.

Tuttle previously told Benzinga that Cramer recommending SVB Financial Group stock one month before the bank's collapse was another reason people should bet against him.

"SIVB is just another example of the reverse Midas touch and why there is such a desire to bet against him," Tuttle told Benzinga.

Tuttle Capital launched leveraged and inverse ETFs for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in October 2023. Tuttle tells Benzinga that the T-Rex ETFs have nearly $100 million in assets under management.

Those ETFs are:

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) T-Rex 2X Inverse Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) T-Rex 2X Inverse NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDQ)

Read Next: John Oliver Joins Inverse Jim Cramer Craze, Says You’d Live ’50 Years’ If Cramer Predicted You’d Die ‘Tomorrow’

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.