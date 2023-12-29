EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Zirlin's Vision For Sky Mavis And Axie Infinity, 'Our Movement Is About Economic Freedom, Not Just Financial Gain'

Sky Mavis, the blockchain-based video game development studio behind Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), one of the most popular crypto games in the world, has been making significant strides under the guidance of Jeffrey Zirlin, the co-founder and Growth Lead at the company.

Zirlin recently shared insights into the company's milestones, challenges and the exciting trajectory ahead.

"In 2023, we witnessed an evolution in the gaming universe," Zirlin told Benzinga, highlighting the launch of the update of Axie Infinity Evolution. "We've created digital collectibles that evolve with time, effort, and skill — a game-changer in the industry."

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Axie Infinity's Co-Founder Discusses GameFi Success and Future Plans at Crypto Unlocked

The revival of Axie Infinity Classic also made waves, drawing in more than 160,000 monthly active players in a journey to the roots of the game, showcasing the enduring appeal of the company's offerings.

Zirlin emphasized Sky Mavis's expansion beyond Axie Infinity, delving into blockchain gaming infrastructure.

"We've built tools and infrastructure akin to Nintendo and Mario, demonstrating the potential for multiple IPs," he said.

Pixels, the company's retro-based land-farming NFT game, experienced remarkable success on Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and soared further after migrating to the Ronin network, amassing 140,000 daily active users in a short span.

Discussing the prospects for 2024, Zirlin predicted a resurgence of old enthusiasts and an expansion of its gaming community.

"We're enhancing user experience and aiming to reach a more diverse player base," he said, citing favorable macro-climate conditions as catalysts for growth.

Amid these triumphs, Zirlin raised concerns about unity within the community.

"Our movement is about economic freedom, not just financial gain," he said. "We must avoid distraction and complacency as success grows."

Zirlin took pride in Ronin's unique stance — a community-owned blockchain infrastructure with a fair launch, ensuring a dedicated and engaged user base.

"Ownership is key. Ronin's launch was fair, fostering an engaged community tied by common incentives," he stated.

When it came to numbers, Zirlin revealed impressive statistics: "Ronin boasts 650,000 monthly active users and over 170,000 daily active wallet users."

It's worth noting Axie Infinity secured a Guinness World Record, accumulating $4.2 billion in lifetime trading volume, showcasing its unparalleled success in blockchain gaming.

Looking ahead, Zirlin remained optimistic about Sky Mavis's growth. "We surpassed our 500% growth goal in 2023," he proudly announced. "And we anticipate an even brighter future in 2024 with further advancements and milestones."

Read Next: Ronin Collaborates With CyberKongz To Launch Anime-Inspired NFT Collection Called Genkai

Photo: Sky Mavis.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.