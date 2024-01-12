EXCLUSIVE: How The AI Revolution Will Redefine Business In 2024

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the very fabric of business and consumer engagement, the ‘AI Revolution: 2024 Portfolio Building‘ webinar emerged as a beacon of insight.

Jeremy Barnett, CEO of RAD AI, and Dr. Alex Wissner-Gross, a prominent AI academic, provided groundbreaking outlooks on how AI is not just a tool but a transformative force, driving authenticity and efficiency in brand strategies.

RAD AI’s Innovative Approach To Audience Connection

Barnett spoke about RAD AI’s approach to audience engagement and how they are highlighting what their user wants. He elaborated, “We focus on creating an audience persona, diving deep into the interests and categories that resonate with today’s consumers.” He further stated that this methodology echoes a shift from traditional market research to a more dynamic and data-driven method, enabling brands to connect with their audiences on a deeper and more personalized level.

Generative AI And Its Challenges

Dr. Wissner-Gross then shifted the conversation to the challenges and opportunities of generative AI. He stressed the critical need for discernment in an era overflowing with AI-generated content, saying, “The challenge for consumers is identifying what content to trust.” This insight highlighted a pivotal moment for brands to reconsider their strategies for fostering authenticity and trustworthiness in their digital content.

The Role of AI in Refining Content Strategy

Furthering the discussion, Barnett emphasized AI’s pivotal role in enhancing content strategies and improving ROI. He dismissed the notion of AI as a threat to human jobs, instead presenting it as a complementary force.

He provided an illustrative example of a cybersecurity company that identified a new audience demographic with RAD AI’s assistance, leading to a strategic overhaul and substantial ROI gains. This case exemplified AI’s ability to uncover hidden market opportunities and drive more effective marketing strategies.

Also Read: The Future Of AI: Profit vs. Principles In 2024

AI’s Broadening Influence Across Industries

Barnett and Wissner-Gross explored AI’s potential across various sectors. They discussed its application in industries like healthcare and cybersecurity, where AI’s ability to analyze vast amounts of data can lead to more targeted and efficient marketing strategies.

“AI enhances the human element in marketing,” Barnett said, encapsulating the essence of AI’s role in future business landscapes.

The Future of AI in Business

The conversation concluded with a forward-looking perspective on AI, specifically in influencer marketing and brand authenticity. Dr. Wissner-Gross shared his enthusiasm about generative AI’s role in defining future marketing strategies. At the same time, Barnett stressed the importance of AI in fostering genuine connections between brands and consumers.

The webinar not only looked at experts’ opinions about AI in modern business practices but emphasized the importance of authenticity and trust in an AI-dominated landscape. It offered practical insights into the thrilling and challenging journey ahead of businesses navigating the ever-changing realm of AI.

Now Read: AI Proves Essential In Identifying And Combating Hackers Threatening US Infrastructure

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.