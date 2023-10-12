EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin, Meme Stocks, And Now Michael Burry's 2008 Prediction: Top Finance Stories For Kids

A children’s author who previously took on tackling subjects like the rise of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and meme stocks is now hoping to pay tribute to the story of Michael Burry, who predicted the housing collapse of 2008.

The New Book: After writing on several other financial topics previously in a series of kids books that star Stonks the Ape and Dodger the Doge, author Dillon “Professor” Clark sets his sights on investor Michael Burry.

“Stonks and the Ginormous Jorts! Is an epic underdog story!” Clark told Benzinga.

In the book, Stonks and Dodger team up with a new character, Barry the Bunny, to create a band. The band decides to compete in the largest music festival on the planet called “The Battle of The Bands.”

“Barry has always dreamed of superstardom but is scared he’ll choke and become a laughingstock, but through the support of Stonks and Dodger, Barry faces his fears and shows the world that no matter how ‘short’ he is he can still rock out.”

So how does the story related to Burry, a character best known for predicting a housing collapse and shorting bank stocks?

Clark told Benzinga all the books in the series have “winks or allegories” to real-life events. In the latest book, Barry is an underdog that no one thinks can make it as a drummer, but he manages to battle against the other bands who have names shared in common with banks. Bear Sterns is The Stern Bears, Goldman Sachs is The Golden Sax Band and Lehman Brothers is The Lemon Brothers.

Clark told Benzinga the book was inspired as a way to encourage people to be brave (like Barry) and chase their dreams.

“I truly believe if everyone chased their passions, everyone would be a little bit happier, and the world a lot better for it!”

The last lines of the book are part of Clark’s reason for writing the story: “Dreams aren’t something that should be hidden high on a shelf. Dreaming becomes living when you believe in yourself!”

The new book is available for sale on Amazon and also on the StonksBooks.com website.

Previous Stories: “Stonks and the Ginormous Jorts!” is the fourth book in the series written by Clark.

The first book featured Stonks and his dad and saw the duo build a rocket to go to an amusement park on the moon. The amusement park was previously reserved for wealthy hedgehogs, but Stonks gets help from “Apetown” to build the rocket. The story was about a father’s love and community, and also featured nods to meme stocks.

His second book was a Christmas adventure that was an allegory to Dogecoin with Dodger introduced to the series.

A third book was a David vs. Goliath story and a tale featuring Stonks facing off in a boxing match against a reigning champion.

“As we follow Stonks’ and Dodger’s story we see them become more mature as characters and learn to support each other and to lift other people up as well, all while going on thrilling intergalactic adventures!” Clark said.

Clark credits famous GameStop (NYSE: GME) investor Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, and the Ape Community as inspiration for underdog stories about community. The Dogecoin community inspired the creation of the character of Dodger and emphasized the importance of unity and togetherness.

“Children’s books give you the opportunity to take a simple truth and extend it in a new way that gives insight to kids and adults alike. The greatest feeling I ever get is when someone sends me a message that their son or daughter loved one of my books or that one of my books is their favorite bedtime story.”

What’s Next: The book series with Stonks and Dodger will continue with more stories including “Fistful of Stonks!” and “Secret Agent Stonks!” The website also teases a story called “Stonks Into the Metaverse!”

A collection of digital collectibles featuring characters from the book series will launch on Nov. 28. Called Stonks & Friends, the collection of 6,000 digital collectibles will include the characters Stonks, Dodger, Barry and The Bull.

Holders of the digital collectibles will get free books and free merchandise and will also receive a free playable 3D avatar for the upcoming Stonks World video game, also set for a Nov. 28 release date.

“Our dream is for Stonks & Friends! to be as successful as legends in Web3 like VeeFriends and Pudgy Penguins and to do this we plan on putting our community first and bringing immense physical value and utility to our holders!” Clark said.

The author also said short cartoons called Stonks Shorts are in development, geared for an audience on TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Photo: StonksBooks

